Jack Ross breaks his silence on Sunderland's interest in Will Grigg and provides January transfer update

Jack Ross has confirmed he is keen to bring Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg to the Stadium of Light - with just ten days of the transfer window remaining.

The Sunderland boss had previously been reluctant to discuss individual players, but has broken his silence on his interest in Grigg after intense speculation in recent days.

While the Wearsiders have been linked with a host of targets during the month - most recently, Reading's Marc McNulty - it is understood that Grigg is the club's number one target during the window.

Wigan manager Paul Cook confirmed at the weekend that the Black Cats had seen two bids knocked back for the Northern Irish international and, with a third offer reportedly submitted, Ross has confirmed the striker is a target he is actively pursuing ahead of the transfer deadline.

"I've always been reluctant to comment on individual players," he said.

"I know obviously Paul has done that at the weekend, so it's made it obvious that we have made a bid for him.

"He's a player that we would like to bring to the club.

"We have ten days left in which to do that, so it's something we would obviously like to make happen."

Any potential deal for Grigg, however, would depend on the extent of an injury he picked up in the Latics' 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cook felt the injury looked to 'quite bad' and, while Ross is unaware of any details, he admitted that it could mean the deal was not viable.

"It would depend on the player's fitness and how serious of an injury it is," he added.

"Obviously I can't comment on that because I don't know.

"I wasn't at the game and he's not my player."

While a striker is Ross' key priority for the rest of the transfer window, he is also searching for reinforcements in additional areas.

The Sunderland chief admitted that he would like to bring up one or two further additions, while also retaining his existing squad.

"Beyond that [a striker] I would like to bring in one, maybe two, who would give us more depth in different areas of the pitch," said Ross.

"And naturally, not lose anybody.

"The squad, although they've had some criticism of late, have managed to put themselves in a relatively good position going into the last few months of the season.

"If you lose important players it also gives you the conundrum of replacing them."