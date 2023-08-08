Jack Clarke started the season on the left-hand side of Sunderland’s attack against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light amid transfer speculation.

However, before the Championship opener on Sunday, a minor social media storm erupted after a tweet by Ian Harte was posted.

What did Ian Harte tweet about Jack Clarke?

Eyebrows were raised before Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town when Clarke’s agent - former Leeds United and Black Cats left-back Harte - posted a message on Twitter, which was quickly deleted.

On social media, Sunderland fan John Cant said: "Great news on Dan Ballard contract extension, would be great to now get Jack Clarke tied town," then tagging Harte in the post.

Harte responded by quoting the tweet and said: "I wish that was the case John but unfortunately not," accompanied by a zip face emoji.

What did Ian Harte’s tweet about Jack Clarke mean?

The post understandably caused some angst amongst Sunderland fans with the tweet coming on the morning of Sunderland’s opening game in the Championship with many reading it as the typical agent being up to no good story.

And whilst that may or may not be the case, it could be that Harte was just providing an honest yet poorly worded and ill-timed update suggesting that a new contract between Sunderland and Clarke is not yet close to completion.

That does not mean all is lost and that an agreement can’t be reached but does suggest that an extension isn't close at present.

What has Ian Harte said about Jack Clarke’s future previously?

Indeed, it is worth noting what Harte has said on the record previously. In November he stated that Clarke had moved to the “right club” in Sunderland where he was “loved” and “looked after” and also praised head coach Tony Mowbray for his work with the player

Earlier this summer, Harte added: “He loves it. It’s a great group of lads. He plays golf with Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts and there’s a real bond there.

“It’s a good time to be at Sunderland and I think all the Sunderland fans are in the best spirits they’ve been in a long time.

“Jack loves it at Sunderland and he’s got three years left. Of course, I can’t control what other clubs are going to do. If other clubs contact Sunderland that’s unfortunately out of my control.

“I think every player, no matter what league you’re in, has a price and no matter what club you’re at if a club is happy with it they’ll take it.”

What can we tell about Jack Clarke’s contract situation at Sunderland?

Sources have indicated to The Echo that Clarke is indeed happy at Sunderland and revealed that the club and player have engaged in talks regarding a new contract this summer. At the moment, though, the two parties have not yet come to an agreement.

This is not necessarily as negative as it sounds. Sunderland have agreed new contracts for Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume and Dan Ballard, which suggests that a deal could be done at some point.

There are, though, elephants in the room. Sunderland and Stewart aren’t close to agreeing a new deal with the two parties someway off and The Echo also understands that as of last week, Patrick Roberts had yet to receive an offer with both the aforementioned heading into the last year of their contracts.

Sources have also told The Echo although Clarke, who is now 22-years-old, is settled and happy on Wearside following a tough stint at Tottenham, he does understandably harbour aspirations of playing in the Premier League in the future.

What is the latest with Burnley and their transfer interest in Jack Clake?

As has been widely reported, Burnley have seen as many as four bids for Clarke rejected following their promotion to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany but their interest may have now cooled after failing to meet Sunderland’s valuation.

The Clarets have completed the signing of another wide player with Danish wideman Jacob Bruun Larsen joining on a season-long loan from German club Hoffenheim.

Since their promotion to the Premier League, Burnley have also signed former Southampton winger Nathan Redmond on a free transfer and have spent a seven-figure fee to Espanyol for 18-year-old wideman Luca Koleosho.

The Clarets have also made attempts to re-sign Nathan Tella from Southampton, following his impressive loan spell at Turf Moor last season although the attacker started and scored for the Saints in the Championship last weekend.

Although this does not rule Burnley out of the race completely, their transfer business in recent weeks has lessened their need for Clarke as things stand, though other Premier League teams may yet become involved as the window enters its final weeks and teams redouble their efforts to strengthen amid increased pressure.

Sunderland, of course, are protected by Clarke having three years left on the deal he signed last summer which, The Echo understands made him one of the highest earners at the club, though both parties have shown a willingness to re-negotiate given Clarke’s stellar 2022-23 season.

Given Burnley’s seemingly fading interest (as things stand) and that Sunderland are covered by the security of Clarke’s long-term contract, it feels unlikely that he will leave this summer unless a monster bid comes in.

It must also be noted that Tottenham will be due a significant slice of the pie if/when Clarke is sold, which will likely inflate the fee Sunderland would want further.