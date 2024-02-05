Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Harte has claimed he thought his client Jack Clarke had Leeds United loanee right-back Luke Ayling 'on toast' during Middlesbrough vs Sunderland.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship on Sunday with Clarke starting up against Ayling, who joined Middlesbrough on loan from Leeds United during January.

After the game, Harte tweeted: "Good result for @SunderlandAFC have to say @JackClarke09 had Luke on toast every opportunity, could have won it at the end. Imagine if they had out and out no 9 would have so many goals."

After receiving criticism from some Leeds fans over his words, Harte responded: "Listen I like @lukeayling_8 and rate him what a servant for @LUFC he has played at the top and for us players WHO have played at the top we respect the players we come up against. Jack has has a brilliant season and most right backs struggle against him 1v1."

Neil Warnock returns to management (again)...

Football legend Neil Warnock has concluded a return to management aged 75.

The former Cardiff City, Leeds United and Sheffield United boss departed Huddersfield Town last September but has now taken the role at Aberdeen in Scotland.

The 75-year-old takes over from Barry Robson, who was sacked last week after a year in charge with the Dons eighth in the Scottish Premiership and will be in charge for this weekend's game against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium in the league.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge - Aberdeen is a big club with clear ambition," he said to Aberdeen's club website after taking the job.

"I've made no secret of the fact I've always wanted to manage in Scotland so when I spoke to Dave [Cormack, chairman] and Alan [Burrows, chief executive] and they asked me to help out it just felt like the right opportunity," he added.