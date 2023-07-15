Jack Clarke's absence from Sunderland's open training session in America this weekend was not transfer related, The Echo understands.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham winger has been the subject of multiple bids from Premier League club Burnley during the summer transfer window with Crystal Palace and Brentford also said to be interested.

The 22-year-old played in Sudnerland's first pre-season game against South Shields last weekend, netting twice in the process.

Clarke was then named in Tony Mowbray's 26-man squad to travel stateside with Sunderland set to a further three warm-up friendly games. However, the attacker was absent from training due to a foot injury with nothing on the transfer front imminent.

Burnley's most recent bid was in the region of £9million which, from Sudnerland's point of view, was not remotely close to the figure they value Clarke to be worth given the player is under contract until 2026.

"First of all I thought today he played extraordinarily well," Mowbray told The Echo after Sunderlan's win at South Shields a week ago."He hit the bar two or three times, he scored two goals.

"The talent is obviously there. When you look on a football pitch that has a lot of young players on it, it's the Patrick Roberts' and Jack Clarke's that just make a difference in football matches. We need individual talent. Last year we had Amad (Diallo) to help with that."As we did with the team last year, we kept the team pretty solid, were brave in possession and got it to the front players, who could damage the opposition. Jack Clarke can obviously do that in this division.

"I think 11 goals and 13 assists last year, it's a real improvement for him and the test for us would be to get more from him this year.

"My conversation with him – and again, I don't get overly involved with what goes on behind the scenes – he said to me he loves playing here, he's in no rush to leave but if that's what pans out, he's a footballer, if he moves he moves.