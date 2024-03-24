Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland travel to Wales to face Cardiff City next Saturday in the Championship with Mike Dodds' team looking to win their first game in seven fixtures.

Club football has been on hold during the international break, but it has still been a news-heavy week where Sunderland are concerned. Here, we take a look at the main headlines that you may have missed this week.

Jack Clarke transfer and contract latest

Ian Harte, the agent of Sunderland man Jack Clarke, provided an update on his client's transfer and contract situation earlier this week.

"There was a clause in Jack’s contract that if he played a certain amount of games, which he had back earlier on in the season, then he was to be offered a new deal," Harte said.

"There was an offer made but it wasn’t good enough. Every football club has its structures to work to but when you have a player like Jack sometimes structures have to be broken and I don’t think that is going to change unfortunately.

“We, meaning myself and Jack, were happy to sign an additional deal at Sunderland but I don’t think they are willing to budge, unfortunately. I think under the current structure that they have, I don’t think the offer will increase."

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' double announcement

Sunderland announced earlier this week that they would be embarking on a major investment scheme for the Stadium of Light this summer, with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus stating that they will bring 'lasting benefits' to the club's supporters.

The changes are expected to be implemented in time for the new campaign, including 3,000 safe-standing spaces introduced for the first time. 2,000 of those will be available to home fans in the Roker End, with the remaining 1,000 placed in the North Stand Upper.

Sunderland are also investing in a new PA system and new floodlights, while also relaying the playing surface and installing a new undersoil heating system. The club have also said that he will be engaging with the Supporter Collective to identify any other maintenance issues to be addressed ahead of the new campaign.

Louis-Dreyfus also announced the birth of his first child during the week. Taking to Instagram alongside his wife Alexandra Louis Dreyfus, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus wrote: "A month ago we were blessed with the biggest gift. Welcome to the world, little one."

Next Sunderland manager links surface

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with the head coach's position at Sunderland.

The 34-year-old was only appointed at Hillsborough in October, his first manager's job after coaching roles with RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team. Wednesday were seven points from safety, following a 10-match winless run at the start of this season, when Rohl was appointed but are now just a point below the drop zone.