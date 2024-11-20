I’ve never...' - Gareth Ainsworth delivers verdict on Sunderland fans that Mackems will love

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT
The former Wycombe Wanderers boss has delivered a glowing verdict on Sunderland fans

Former Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has offered a glowing verdict on Sunderland fans.

Ainsworth, who recently took charge of Shrewsbury Town, was Wycombe’s boss when the Chairboys faced the Black Cats in the League One play-off final at Wembley. Sunderland won the game 2-0 after goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart as the Wearsiders ended their third-tier nightmare under the stewardship of Alex Neil.

The official attendance on the day was 72,333, with Sunderland fans making 43,960 of the total attendance due to a higher demand for tickets. Ainsworth, however, was full of praise for Mackems on the day during a recent appearance on the UndrTheCosh Podcast.

He said: “What a team they are, Sunderland. And when that goal went in, that first goal… I’ve never heard a sound like it. 90,000, 95,000 [fans] there. There must have been 89,000 Sunderland there because it was unbelievable, that noise.”

