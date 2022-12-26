The Scottish frontman was handed his first start since August as the Black Cats came from behind to beat Blackburn in front of a bumper crowd of 43,940 on Boxing Day.

Stewart scored an unfortunate own goal in the 18th minute, before converting an equaliser from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Sunderland then claimed all three points when substitute Ellis Simms scored in stoppage-time.

Ross Stewart celebrates after scoring against Blackburn.

When it was put to him that he scored at both ends, Stewart told Sky Sports: “Yeah I don’t want to talk about that one but it was great to get back on the scoresheet and get a penalty, I haven’t had one this season.

“It was great to tuck that away and get us back in the game so it was a good day.

“I’ve missed it. It was a big crowd today and I’m just delighted to be back out there in front of a crowd like that and delighted to help the team.

On his last-minute winner, Simms added: “It’s nice for both of us to get on the scoresheet to help the team win for the fans. They deserve that.

“It was getting late in the game. I think it was (Dan) Ballard just played a ball through and I just took a touch inside and trickled it home.