'It's important that..': Michael Beale defends his tactical approach at Sunderland

Michael Beale says there is more to come from his Sunderland side going forward but has defended the style of play in his tenure so far, saying it has been necessary given the club's injury list and striker struggles.

Many Sunderland supporters have been frustrated with the performances in recent weeks, feeling that the side has lacked the fluidity and threat it had earlier in the season. Sunderland's expected-goals statistics have declined significantly in recent weeks, and Beale admits his side need to be quicker and more decisive in the final third. He added, however, that injuries should not be overlooked in the analysis.

"My first game in charge was the second-highest XG we've registered this season and we got beat 3-0, so you can't always go off that," Beale said.

"Games don't always go that way. We certainly did some good things in that game, but we were wide open.

"It's fair to say that the two games before I came in, against Leeds United and West Brom, the team played slightly differently and was more closed. After the Coventry game we went to Hull and were very good defensively, and got two wins off the back of clean sheets. While we're going through the situation that we're in, with the injuries at full back, Paddy Roberts out... All the centre forwards have now been given time on the pitch but while we're working on that, it's important that we stay defensively strong. I don't think that's the issue as to why we didn't beat Hull, we could have played forward more, played quicker. These are things that we're working on in training and it's about taking that onto the pitch now.

"We'd won two in nine under Tony, before he left. We've won four in nine since he left, so it's important we stay in and around where we are. Over time we'll add players or get players back who make us more fluid, and that's the key thing. We've got a style of play but at the moment, under the pressure, we've not always been able to show it in the best light."

Beale says he will keep working to try and play regularly with a number nine in the side, but said it was a long-term issue that predates his arrival.

"The defensive record is why we are where we are," Beale said.

"In the last 18 games we've scored 18 goals, and that's under three coaches. It's been an ongoing issue. We've had an issue as a team where when we have more possession and play against low blocks, we really struggle.