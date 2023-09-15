Watch more videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Mason Burstow can make a big impression at Sunderland after the youngster delivered a string of 'unbelievable' performances in training during his first week at the club.

Burstow trained with Chelsea's first team during pre season and the Black Cats moved quickly when he was made available for a loan switch at the end of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old is expected to be in the squad to face QPR this weekend and as such, could be in line for his debut.

Mowbray is unlikely to make any significant changes to the side that beat Southampton 5-0 last time out but of the club's four deadline-day additions, Burstow is clearly the closest to inclusion.

The head coach has warned that there will be a process in terms of settling Bustow into his new team and building that understanding of the team's style of play, but is hugely encouraged by what he is seeing on and off the pitch in the early stages of his time at the club.

"He is a really nice, humble boy," Mowbray said.

"To be honest, the balls were getting net rash the first day he was here because he did not miss. It was flying in, it was unbelievable.

"He looks exciting. He's a humble kid, almost shy, who is just smashing it in the net. That's not meant to put pressure on him, that's just the reality of his first training session, he must have scored 50 goals in an hour.

"He looks exciting, fast and direct. He's got hunger, he chases around and works hard. He wants to score.

"For me, we just have to fine tune his movement around how we play and whether he can or can't do that, and if he can't then we'll have to tinker it a bit - leave him down the middle and slide more balls in behind. He's fast and mobile and he can finish.

"I like the humility he brings, the honesty and the fact that he wants to be a footballer, wants to get better. They're brilliant qualities and I just hope we can get the package right around him to supply the chances, and then it's down to his talent.

"What I saw on his first training day or two is that the talent is there, he knows where the back of the net is whether it's a sidefoot into the corner or one where he smashes it into the roof of the net...

"He's scored all types of goals, I'm hoping we can create the chances for him."

Mowbray has confirmed that Nazariy Rusyn's place in the squad at QPR is dependent on him receiving clearance that he is eligible to play in time, after training with his new team mates for the first time this week.