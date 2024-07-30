Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland trialist has sealed a loan move to Wigan Athletic during the transfer window

Wigan Athletic have signed former Sunderland trialist Silko Thomas on loan from Leicester City.

The former Chelsea wideman featured several times for the Black Cats under-21s team under Graeme Murty last summer, impressing in games against Huddersfield Town and King’s Lynn Town.

Sunderland were thought to be keen on the attacker after his release from Premier League club Chelsea but the player opted to join Leicester City instead ahead of the 2023-24 season under Enzo Maresca.

However, Thomas failed to feature for The Foxes’ first team and played predominately for their youth side as the club returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Thomas, though, has now joined Wigan Athletic on loan ahead of the new campaign as he looks to gain senior experience after a long stint playing youth football.

"It's a very proud moment for me and my family. I can't wait to get started and meet the fans,” the 20-year-old said after making the move to Wigan. "It was easy for me to come here knowing the manager has wanted me for over 18 months. I want to do my best and show everyone what I am capable of."

Latics manager Shaun Maloney added: "We are thrilled that Silko has joined us on a season-long loan. He is a very exciting player who can play on the left and right wing, as well as in the number 10 position. I believe he will be well-suited to our playing style this season.

"Silko has represented his country at various youth levels and won Leicester City's Development Player of the Season award back in May. I have been following Silko for the last 18 months, so I am looking forward to him meeting his teammates and working hard to help us achieve our goals."