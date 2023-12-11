Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has delivered his verdict on Sunderland's sacking of head coach Tony Mowbray.

The 60-year-old was sacked one week ago ahead of Tuesday night's clash between Sunderland and Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

"Well, it tells you a lot about this club," Farke said before the game. "They are sitting in the top six, and although they were sitting close to the top six one week ago, they part ways with a pretty experienced manager on this level with Tony Mowbray.

"It tells you a lot about the expectations of this club and where they want to finish. It means when you have an away game against an opponent who is sitting in the top six and still not happy with their position, then it is definitely one of the most difficult tasks in this league, we are fully aware of that.

"We've also shown that we can be there at away games with top performances and top results against the best opponents in this league and for that we travel like always, with respect but also fully convinced of our strength and we expect a tight game and a competitive game again.