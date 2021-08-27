Lee Johnson is hopeful that Lee Burge and Luke O’Nien could return to bolster his Sunderland squad this weekend.

Burge was withdrawn from the starting XI ahead of the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last week, having suffered a minor leg injury.

O’Nien, meanwhile, had a recurrence of a shoulder injury and required treatment for a dislocation.

O’Nien is likely to require surgery at some stage, but the Black Cats hope it can be managed in the interim.

"I think Lee Burge will be fine,” Johnson said.

“We're expecting him to train with the group on Friday.

“We had a few bumps and bruises from the other day but generally just contact ones where you dust yourself off and go again.

“Frederik Alves was just cramp and so he'll be ok.

“Luke is in a good place.

“He trained today, so it’s just a case of seeing what the medics say but we’re hopeful that he could be involved in some shape or form this Saturday.”

Johnson is also set to make a late call on the inclusion of team captain Corry Evans.

Evans has missed the last three fixtures with a hamstring injury, but has been back on the training pitch this week.

The 31-year-old is set to head out on international duty next week, and Johnson is weighing up whether further rest is the best option in the interim.

He is in contention to return to the squad, however.

“Corry Evans has been back out on the grass for a couple of days and looks in a much better place, which is good for us,” Johnson said.

“He could have a chance for Saturday.

“If it was a cup final it's one where he definitely could.

“There's a couple of trains of thought on that one.

“One is that it's a good chance to build him up and build those fitness levels.

“The other is to thrust him in again. I think [he could be available] if we needed him.”

But how do we think Lee Johnson’s starting XI will look against Wycombe Wanderers? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson With Lee Burge still touch and go with an injury, Anthony Patterson could retain his place in Sunderland's starting XI.

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin The defender started at left-back against Blackpool but may face competition if Dan Neil drops out of midfield again.

3. RB: Niall Huggins Niall Huggins impressed at right-back against Blackpool and could find himself there again against Wycombe Wanderers.

4. CB: Callum Doyle The defender has been a mainstay in Lee Johnson's defence so far this campaign.