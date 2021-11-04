Pressure is building on the Black Cats ahead of the FA Cup first-round proper clash after heavy defeats in League One against Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.
The results against the Millers and the Owls followed a 1-0 home loss to Charlton Athletic, leaving Sunderland winless in their last three League One games.
Here, we take a look at how will Lee Johnson’s side could line up against Mansfield Town for the FA Cup clash:
