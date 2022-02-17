The Black Cats have won just once in eight League One games ahead of MK Dons’ visit to Wearside on Saturday.

Indeed, new manager Alex Neil is still looking for the first win of his tenure after last week’s draw against AFC Wimbledon.

But what team could he select?

Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson With Thorben Hoffman's illness situation unclear, Patterson is likely to get the nod between the sticks again. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Photo Sales

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin There's a lack of options at left-back for Sunderland at the moment. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3. RB: Trai Hume The January arrival played Sunderland's last game at right-back against AFC Wimbledon under new manager Alex Neil. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle The defender has played a lot of games this season so far but it is hard to drop him with a lack of options behind him following Danny Batth's injury. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales