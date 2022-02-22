The Black Cats have won just once in nine League One games ahead of Burton’s visit to Wearside on today.

Indeed, new manager Alex Neil is still looking for the first win of his tenure after last week’s draw against AFC Wimbledon and a loss against MK Dons.

But what team could he select?

Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson is likely to get the nod between the sticks again but Hoffmann is closing in a return and was on the bench against MK Dons. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Photo Sales

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin There's a lack of options at left-back for Sunderland at the moment. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3. RB: Trai Hume The January arrival was dropped in favour of Carl Winchester for Sunderland's last game. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle The defender has played a lot of games this season so far but it is hard to drop him with a lack of options behind him. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales