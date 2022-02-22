Alex Neil

Is this the starting XI Alex Neil will select against Burton Albion - with THREE changes from MK Dons?

Sunderland are set to take on Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light tonight.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 11:48 am

The Black Cats have won just once in nine League One games ahead of Burton’s visit to Wearside on today.

Indeed, new manager Alex Neil is still looking for the first win of his tenure after last week’s draw against AFC Wimbledon and a loss against MK Dons.

But what team could he select?

Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson is likely to get the nod between the sticks again but Hoffmann is closing in a return and was on the bench against MK Dons.

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin

There's a lack of options at left-back for Sunderland at the moment.

3. RB: Trai Hume

The January arrival was dropped in favour of Carl Winchester for Sunderland's last game.

4. CB: Callum Doyle

The defender has played a lot of games this season so far but it is hard to drop him with a lack of options behind him.

