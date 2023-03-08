Sunderland fans have enjoyed some tremendous players since the club’s move to the Stadium of Light in 1997.
But who are the best players to have donned the red and white stripes since Sunderland’s new home opened its doors to the public? Here, we take a look:
1. GK: Thomas Sorensen
197 apps in all competitions for Sunderland during the Stadium of Light era and one of Sunderland's best goalkeepers.
Photo: Stu Forster
2. RB: Phil Bardsley
Phil Bardsley spent seven seasons at Sunderland and made exactly 200 appearances for the Black Cats.
Photo: Michael Regan
3. LB: Micky Gray
A local lad and club captain after the departure of Kevin Ball, Micky Gray played 363 times for Sunderland.
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. CB: Steve Bould
A superb player for Sunderland! Just ask your parents and grandparents about Steve Bould.
Photo: Craig Prentis