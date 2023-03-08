News you can trust since 1873
Is this Sunderland's best starting XI and bench from the Stadium of Light era? Photo gallery

Sunderland fans have enjoyed some tremendous players since the club’s move to the Stadium of Light in 1997.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

But who are the best players to have donned the red and white stripes since Sunderland’s new home opened its doors to the public? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Thomas Sorensen

197 apps in all competitions for Sunderland during the Stadium of Light era and one of Sunderland's best goalkeepers.

Photo: Stu Forster

2. RB: Phil Bardsley

Phil Bardsley spent seven seasons at Sunderland and made exactly 200 appearances for the Black Cats.

Photo: Michael Regan

3. LB: Micky Gray

A local lad and club captain after the departure of Kevin Ball, Micky Gray played 363 times for Sunderland.

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. CB: Steve Bould

A superb player for Sunderland! Just ask your parents and grandparents about Steve Bould.

Photo: Craig Prentis

SunderlandStadium of Light