Sunderland came from behind to win 3-2 at Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday. The Black Cats took the lead inside four minutes when debutant Ellis Simms, on loan from Everton, opened the scoring.
The hosts drew level six minutes later through Andi Weimann, before Chris Martin put the Robins ahead. Simms then added a second, allowing Ross Stewart to head home the winner 18 minutes from time.
But now the focus has shifted towards the Carabao Cup with Neil likely to rotate his side ahead of the game against Sheffield Wednesday.
Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup clash between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday:
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?
The Carabao Cup clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland takes place on Wednesday, August 10. Kick-off at Hillsborough is at 7:45pm and will be refereed by Tom Reeves.
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on TV?
Sunderland’s game with Sheffield Wednesday will be broadcast on Sky Sports and will therefore not be available to be streamed on SAFsee.
Sky customers will be able to stream the game via Sky Go.
How else can I follow Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?
BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the clash at Hillsborough
Alternatively, the Sunderland Echo will bring you full updates of proceedings in Sheffield as well as all the latest news, updates and reaction from the game, courtesy of our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson.
What’s the latest team news for Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?
Alex Neil has no new injury concerns following the draw with Bristol City on Sunday.
New signing Aji Alese could be handed his first start after coming on against Bristol City with goalkeeper Alex Bass a possible debut.
What are the latest betting odds for Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?
All odds courtesy of 888sport:
Sheffield Wednesday win: 6/4
Draw after 90mins: 9/4
Sunderland win: 7/4
All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.