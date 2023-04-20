News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Is Manchester United star Amad Diallo Sunderland's best ever loanee?

They say ‘never fall in love with a loan player’ but it's safe to say that has happened on Wearside this season.

By Charlie Hodgson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST- 2 min read

Amad Diallo has put the ‘light’ in the Stadium of Light over the last nine months but his loan spell is coming to an end. The Manchester United loanee has scored 12 goals for the club this term and has earned a nomination for the Championship’s Young Player of the Season thanks to a stunning campaign under boss Tony Mowbray.

With just four games left - and a potential play-off campaign - we suspect there may be some emotional fans once the Ivorian makes his final farewell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diallo is not the only loanee the Black Cats have had over the years that has left fans wanting more.

Is Manchester United star Amad Diallo Sunderland's best ever loanee?Is Manchester United star Amad Diallo Sunderland's best ever loanee?
Is Manchester United star Amad Diallo Sunderland's best ever loanee?
Most Popular

We take a look back at some of Sunderland’s most successful loanees in recent history:

Jonny Evans

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brother of current captain Corry, Evans - like Diallo - signed on loan from Manchester United by then Black Cats manager Roy Keane. The Northern Ireland international was a key man at the back as Sunderland were promoted back to the Premier League in 2007.

Evans is currently playing for Leicester City in the Premier League as they battle to avoid the drop.

Danny Welbeck

Another Manchester United loanee, Welbeck signed in the 2010-11 season and scored six goals in 26 games forming a partnership up front with Asamoah Gyan. The England International is currently fighting for European football with Brighton in the Premier League, scoring four league goals this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fabio Borini

Signed from Liverpool in the 2013-14 season, Borini scored seven goals in 32 games during the ‘Great Escape’ under Gus Poyet. Borini scored some memorable goals including a goal at Wembley and THAT winner against Newcastle.

Yann M’Vila

This was an emotional one. M’Vila was one of the stars of Sam Allardyce’s ‘Great Escape’ side in 2016 alongside Lee Cattermole and Seb Larsson in midfield. The Frenchman was desperate to return the following summer but the club opted to break their transfer record for Didier N’Dong instead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the rest was history.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedBlack CatsTony MowbrayPremier LeagueStadium of Light