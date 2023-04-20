Amad Diallo has put the ‘light’ in the Stadium of Light over the last nine months but his loan spell is coming to an end. The Manchester United loanee has scored 12 goals for the club this term and has earned a nomination for the Championship’s Young Player of the Season thanks to a stunning campaign under boss Tony Mowbray.

With just four games left - and a potential play-off campaign - we suspect there may be some emotional fans once the Ivorian makes his final farewell.

Diallo is not the only loanee the Black Cats have had over the years that has left fans wanting more.

Is Manchester United star Amad Diallo Sunderland's best ever loanee?

We take a look back at some of Sunderland’s most successful loanees in recent history:

Jonny Evans

Brother of current captain Corry, Evans - like Diallo - signed on loan from Manchester United by then Black Cats manager Roy Keane. The Northern Ireland international was a key man at the back as Sunderland were promoted back to the Premier League in 2007.

Evans is currently playing for Leicester City in the Premier League as they battle to avoid the drop.

Danny Welbeck

Another Manchester United loanee, Welbeck signed in the 2010-11 season and scored six goals in 26 games forming a partnership up front with Asamoah Gyan. The England International is currently fighting for European football with Brighton in the Premier League, scoring four league goals this year.

Fabio Borini

Signed from Liverpool in the 2013-14 season, Borini scored seven goals in 32 games during the ‘Great Escape’ under Gus Poyet. Borini scored some memorable goals including a goal at Wembley and THAT winner against Newcastle.

Yann M’Vila

This was an emotional one. M’Vila was one of the stars of Sam Allardyce’s ‘Great Escape’ side in 2016 alongside Lee Cattermole and Seb Larsson in midfield. The Frenchman was desperate to return the following summer but the club opted to break their transfer record for Didier N’Dong instead.

