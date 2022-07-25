Is Hartlepool United v Sunderland on TV? Streaming details, ticket updates and early team news

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One final test and chance to get minutes into legs stands between Sunderland and their return to Championship action.

League Two side Hartlepool United are the opponents for Alex Neil’s side as they look to end a mixed pre-season on a good note.

Pools are under new management this season and will be looking to impress against Sunderland ahead of their clash with Walsall at the weekend.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Hartlepool United:

When is Hartlepool United v Sunderland?

Sunderland’s clash with Pools kicks-off at 7pm at the Suit Direct Stadium. Turnstiles at the ground are open from 5:30pm.

Are there tickets available for the game?

Alex Neil's side face Hartlepool United in their last pre-season clash (Picture by FRANK REID)

Sunderland have sold out their allocation for the clash at the Suit Direct Stadium so Black Cats supporters are unable to purchase tickets for the game with Hartlepool United.

Will Hartlepool United v Sunderland be streamed online?

Yes, supporters can watch a stream of the game online. Sunderland fans can follow the link here to purchase a stream of the game for £7.50.

What’s the latest team news?

There is likely to be a fair amount of rotation from their defeat to Accrington Stanley at the weekend with Alex Neil potentially set to hand starts to a couple of fringe players hoping to impress ahead of the Coventry City clash.

Players like Jack Diamond, Jay Matete, Jacob Carney and Carl Winchester could all be given starts as they aim to prove their fitness and worth to Neil’s side.

What has Alex Neil said?

Speaking after defeat to Stanley at the weekend, Neil insisted that there was still time for players to impress during pre-season: "There's always places up for grabs," he said.

"You go into every game to win and hoping that people perform well, but people if aren't performing or don't look in a good space mentally in terms of what they're going to deliver for us in the next game, then it comes into question whether they're going to start or not.