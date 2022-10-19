Is ex-Celtic and Sunderland ace Patrick Roberts the Championship's own Lionel Messi? This is what the stats say

Given a free role by Tony Mowbray, Roberts built on his recent form by running riot against the Latics, with his dribbling ability delighting the Stadium of Light.

And there was certainly a hint of greatness about the way Roberts beats his man, cut in on his left foot and slotted away a calm finish against Reading – one off his two goals in the game - last month.

But just what does the hard data say about those comparisons – first made by then-Fulham manager Felix Magath, who gave Roberts his Premier League debut for Fulham in 2014 – with Lionel Messi?

Patrick Roberts.

Well, the stats show it is more than just Roberts’ size – both he and the GOAT stand at a diminutive 5ft 6in – which is Messi-esque. This season, Roberts ranks second in the Championship for successful dribbles per 90 minutes (55%) behind only Norwich’s Onel Hernandez – according to FotMob.

Yet the Canaries’ Cuban winger has only started three league games, to Roberts’ seven. In total, Roberts has completed seven successful dribbles this season, behind only Joao Pedro (nine) and Millwall’s Theo Corbeanu (eight).

Roberts has also shown more – and more accurate - goalscoring intent in the current campaign. He has already had as many shots this season as in the whole of any campaign in his career.

And of his 14 efforts at goal in 2022-23 so far, six – or 42.9 per cent – have been on target. So Roberts’ ability on the ball and his improved eye for goal are clear. But there is one area of his game where the comparisons with Messi – jokey or not – currently fall flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while one assist in 11 Championship games is a modest statistic, Roberts’ own record proves that he CAN provide a productive supply line for others. At Celtic in the 2016-17 season, he provided eight assists as well as nine goals.