Is Bradford City v Sunderland on TV? Streaming details and ticket news

Alex Neil’s Sunderland squad make the trip to Yorkshire to take on League Two Bradford at the Utilita Energy Stadium (KO 7pm).

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is the game being streamed?

Yes, there is a stream available for £7.50.

A Sunderland statement read: “Streaming passes are on sale as Sunderland AFC make the trip to Yorkshire to take on Bradford City at the Utilita Energy Stadium on Tuesday night (KO 7pm).

“The match continues the pre-season schedule for Alex Neil’s side, after the Lads emerged victorious from Saturday’s trip to Tannadice Park against Dundee United.

“Supporters from Wearside and beyond can follow the action against Mark Hughes’ Bantams via the club’s official streaming platform, SAFSee.

Are tickets available?

Tickets were on sale via the club website last month (Tickets priced at £10 for adults, £8 for over-65s and under-24s, £5 for under-17s and £2 for under-12s.). Sunderland have been allocated The Bradford Lifts Stand.

An SAFC statement on Monday said: “Supporters can purchase tickets at the away turnstiles for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly at Bradford City.

“There will be QR code panels on away turnstiles for supporters wishing to pay on the gate – there will be no cash turnstiles, but supporters can scan the QR code and purchase an e-ticket online.”

Sunderland head into the game after Dundee United victory

Alex Neil was generally pleased with Sunderland’s performance against Dundee United but admitted his side lacked a cutting edge at times.

The Black Cats recorded a 2-0 win at Tannadice Park.

"I thought we were good,” said Neil after the match. “I thought first half we moved the ball really well.

“It was quite strange. I thought in the first half we certainly played better and in the second half we scored two goals.

“Certainly in these games it’s about wearing the opposition down. The fact is we are in the middle of pre-season at the moment.

“I thought our patterns in terms of how we wanted to play we did it really well. We probably just lacked a cutting edge in the final third but normally that’s the last bit that comes before the season starts.