Ipswich Town vs Sunderland: This is what fans need to know about Covid-19 entry checks ahead of League One clash

With a near full capacity at Portman Road, Ipswich is urging supporters from both sides to arrive early to ease turnstile congestion.

The club has released an extensive Q&A on their website with all the information SAFC fans need to know.

Here are some of the key points below:

Sunderland travel to Ipswich Town on Saturday. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

I have not been vaccinated, can I still attend?

Yes, but you will be required to have a negative lateral flow test (administered within 48 hours of kick-off) and obtain proof of a negative result.

What is an acceptable COVID Pass?

Acceptable documentations are as follows:

COVID Pass via the NHS app

COVID Pass saved to the Apple/Google wallet

A pdf of the COVID Pass

An NHS negative test result email

An NHS negative test result text message (dated within 48 hours of the fixture)

COVID Pass letter for people that are double vaccinated.

Can I bring my vaccination card?

The club is no longer able to accept vaccination cards as proof of full vaccination following Government guidance. Therefore, please obtain a digital COVID Pass or NHS COVID Pass letter.

What happens if I do not bring a valid COVID Pass with me?

Unfortunately, without a valid COVID Pass you will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

What about under 18s?

Under 18s are not required to hold a COVID Pass. However, if under 18s are displaying symptoms, we recommend they do not attend the match.

How soon before a match can I take a lateral flow?

Your lateral flow test needs to be administered no earlier than 48 hours before kick-off. There will be no Suffolk County Council Covid-19 testing centres nearby.

Do I need to wear a face covering?

As per throughout the season at Portman Road, unless medically exempt, face coverings are required in all indoor areas and concourses except when eating or drinking. We recommend wearing them when in the stadium bowl, but it is not a requirement.

