Ipswich Town 'table' bid for Sunderland and Peterborough target as Portsmouth take Celtic and Rangers-linked striker on trial

It has been a quiet start to the summer window for the Black Cats, although were bolstered by Aiden McGeady’s decision to sign a new one-year contract.

The former Scotland international cut a determined figure as he targets getting the club back into the Championship, having failed at the last three attempts.

McGeady said: “I’m happy at Sunderland and since returning to the team under Lee Johnson, I feel that my performances have shown that.

"We all know what the ambition is for next season and I’ve made no secret of the fact that I want to be part of the team that goes back up.

"My focus is to play and perform for Sunderland for as long as I can.”

The 35-year-old could feature in Sunderland’s pre-season opener at National League North side Spennymoor Town on Saturday afternoon, which will present an opportunity to impress for several youngsters.

Meanwhile, confirmation is yet to arrive on the futures of Luke O’Nien, Denver Hume and Charlie Wyke.

But one thing that is a certainty is Lee Johnson’s need to strengthen his squad over the coming months after releasing seven players at the end of the last season.

Here’s the latest transfer rumours surrounding Sunderland and their third-tier rivals:

1. Dobson joins Charlton George Dobson has joined Charlton Athletic after his contract with Sunderland was terminated by mutual consent. The 23-year-old had one year remaining on his deal. (Various) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

2. Crewe expected to sign Hoban Crewe Alexandra are expected to complete the signing of former Watford defender Tommie Hoban from Aberdeen on a free transfer. (Football League World) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

3. Wimbledon reach McCormick agreement AFC Wimbledon have reached an agreement in principle to sign Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick, who spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers. (Football Insider) Photo: Dan Mullan Buy photo

4. Windass will stay at Sheff Wed - on one condition Dean Windass, Dad to Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass, says his son will happily stay at Hillsborough if issues over not being paid are resolved. (Transfer Tavern) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo