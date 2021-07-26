Ipswich Town set to sign Sunderland-linked defender for 'significant' fee
Ipswich Town are set to finalise a deal for defender George Edmundson – after the Rangers man was linked with Sunderland.
The East Anglian Daily Times report that the 23-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a permanent deal at Portman Road after a ‘significant’ transfer fee was agreed with the Scottish club.
Edmundson spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County and had been linked with a return to the Rams this summer.
But reports north of the border also linked the former Oldham Athletic man with Sunderland and Portsmouth.
The Black Cats were said to be keen on a loan deal for the centre back as they continue their search for defensive reinforcements.
However, it now looks to be Ipswich who have won the race as they continue their impressive summer recruitment drive.
Another player linked with the Stadium of Light – Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson – could also soon head to East Anglia.