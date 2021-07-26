The East Anglian Daily Times report that the 23-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a permanent deal at Portman Road after a ‘significant’ transfer fee was agreed with the Scottish club.

Edmundson spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County and had been linked with a return to the Rams this summer.

But reports north of the border also linked the former Oldham Athletic man with Sunderland and Portsmouth.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich Town set to sign Sunderland-linked defender for 'significant' fee

The Black Cats were said to be keen on a loan deal for the centre back as they continue their search for defensive reinforcements.

However, it now looks to be Ipswich who have won the race as they continue their impressive summer recruitment drive.

Another player linked with the Stadium of Light – Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson – could also soon head to East Anglia.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.