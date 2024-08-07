Ipswich Town owner looked at Sunderland takeover after failed Newcastle United bid
Ipswich Town part-owner Brett Johnson has revealed an attempted Sunderland takeover after failing to purchase Newcastle United.
Johnson, who also has stakes in Phoenix Rising and Rhode Island in the United States, took over Ipswich Town in April 2021 and has overseen the club’s rise from League One to the Premier League in just two seasons.
Johnson had previously been in talks with Newcastle United after being approached by Peter Kenyon towards the end of Mike Ashley’s tenure at the Tyneside club. However, despite attending games at St James’ Park, the deal fell off, prompting him to consider Sunderland before the eventual takeover at Ipswich Town,
"My partners and I looked high and low because we were interested in England and I had been approached originally by Peter Kenyon to potentially partner up on Newcastle," he told the Business of Sport. "This happens for no fault of anyone's but, for a lot of reasons, we couldn't get that deal done but it gave me a real taste and desire to try to figure out a different opportunity in England.
"We looked at a handful of other ones, a lot of whom were publicly on the market, including Sunderland, but ultimately what I really wanted to find was an opportunity where we could try to negotiate a deal in good faith. A lot of times what happens is you work on a Newcastle or a Sunderland deal and someone comes in at the 11th hour and it will get retreated on you."
