Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ipswich Town part-owner looked at buying Sunderland after a failed Newcastle United bid...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich Town part-owner Brett Johnson has revealed an attempted Sunderland takeover after failing to purchase Newcastle United.

Johnson, who also has stakes in Phoenix Rising and Rhode Island in the United States, took over Ipswich Town in April 2021 and has overseen the club’s rise from League One to the Premier League in just two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson had previously been in talks with Newcastle United after being approached by Peter Kenyon towards the end of Mike Ashley’s tenure at the Tyneside club. However, despite attending games at St James’ Park, the deal fell off, prompting him to consider Sunderland before the eventual takeover at Ipswich Town,

"My partners and I looked high and low because we were interested in England and I had been approached originally by Peter Kenyon to potentially partner up on Newcastle," he told the Business of Sport. "This happens for no fault of anyone's but, for a lot of reasons, we couldn't get that deal done but it gave me a real taste and desire to try to figure out a different opportunity in England.

"We looked at a handful of other ones, a lot of whom were publicly on the market, including Sunderland, but ultimately what I really wanted to find was an opportunity where we could try to negotiate a deal in good faith. A lot of times what happens is you work on a Newcastle or a Sunderland deal and someone comes in at the 11th hour and it will get retreated on you."