Ipswich Town linked with double Sunderland transfer raid after Premier League promotion - reports
Ipswich Town have been linked with two Sunderland players following their promotion to the Premier League.
The Tractor Boys finished runners-up to champions Leicester City in the Championship at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, securing their second promotion in as many years under former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna.
TBR Football have claimed that Ipswich Town will now look to the Championship to purchase players they believe can make the step up to the Premier League. Their report also states they are looking at Sunderland pair Dan Ballard and Pierre Ekwah.
TBR Football’s report continues: “Sunderland are working to a strict budget going forward, and bringing in top prospects like Ballard and Ekwah were done with the view they might be sold – and that looks the likely outcome this summer.
“Ipswich are not the only admirers of former Arsenal defender Ballard and former West Ham midfielder Ekwah – but they are ready to make early moves to try and land the pair.”
They continue: “For both, a combined deal worth in the region of £8m seems more realistic, as Sunderland will be well aware of Ipswich’s increased financial power following automatic promotion to the top flight.”
Sunderland are in a position of strength with both players despite TBR Football’s report. For instance, Ballard signed a new four-year contract with Sunderland last August meaning the Black Cats do not need to sell the former Arsenal man and are protected in the event of transfer interest.
Similarly, former West Ham man Ekwah signed a deal at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2027 when he moved to Wearside, which once again indicates that Sunderland are under no pressure to sell the midfielder and that Ipswich Town may have to pay a premium.
It is also highly unlikely that Ipswich Town would be able to purchase both players for £8million in a double deal this summer. Sunderland would more than likely command north of that figure for just Ballard alone, especially when factoring in the length of contract remaining on both players’ deals. Arsenal and West Ham will be due sell-on clauses from any deals for Ballard and Ekwah.
