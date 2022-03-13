Two goals in the last ten minutes secured three crucial points for Sunderland in their hunt for a play-off place.

Fellow substitute Patrick Roberts scored alk four minutes later after an excellent break to rescue the hosts from what had been an otherwise laboured display against Crewe Alexandra.

Danny Cowley.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest talk doing the rounds from League One:

Cowley and McKenna involved in incident

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has claimed Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna apologised to him.

That was after an incident involving Brentford loanee Dominic Thompson on Saturday afternoon.

During the second half of this weekend’s goalless draw at Portman Road, Thompson and Cowley clashed on the touchline

Thompson collided with Cowley when attempting to take a quick throw.

A brief melee followed before both parties separated.

“Not much really, I was just standing in my box and he wanted to take a quick throw on,” said Cowley.

"He came around the outside of me and I was in his way. I don’t know if I could have got out of his way, I didn’t really anticipate him coming. That was it and he reacted poorly.

“Just so we’ve all got context, you can ask Kieran McKenna as well, he apologised on the boy’s behalf.”

Charlton boss Jackson criticises goalkeeper MacGillivray

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson has admitted that goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray isn’t commanding his six-yard box as much as he would like.

Jackson also stated that the rest of his squad need to step up.

The Addicks are now winless in seven games.

But Charlton had several opportunities chances to clear the ball from their goalmouth before Rosaire Longelo score Accrington’s first goal during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the Wham Stadium.

Charlton boss Jackson explained following the game away from home: “There were so many opportunities to clear the ball, defenders and the goalkeeper, who is a part of that. You have to stand up and come and help your teammates out at times and relieve pressure and we’re not doing it.

"The players need to start stepping up now. We are getting players back but the ones who are given the shirt have got to do more. It’s personal responsibility.

"The goals that we are conceding are the same goals. We address them. We talk about them, we work on them. We practice it. When you go over that white line and are given a job to do, you have to do it and it has to come from within.

“I don’t think they’re showing anywhere near their levels of ability. If they’re not going to step up, then I’ve got lots of decisions to make about the future and how I’m going to rebuild this team.”

