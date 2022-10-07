Intriguing picture of key Sunderland trio Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and head of recruitment in Argentina
Key Sunderland trio Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey have been pictured in Argentina.
Sunderland owner Louis-Dreyfus posted the picture of the trio on his Instagram stories, with the group tagged in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
It comes just a day after reports Louis-Dreyfus and shareholder Sartori were heading to South America and specifically Uruguay.
The added presence of the club’s head of recruitment has added another layer of intrigue.
On Thursday, Telemundo stated that the Swiss-French billionaire has been invited to the country by Sartori, who also part-owns Sunderland and is a senator in his native Uruguay.
Louis-Dreyfus has a 51% ownership stake in Sunderland, whilst Sartoti currently holds 30%. Reports have stated, however, that the duo plan to tour several football clubs over the weekend.
It has previously been claimed that Sartori intended to set up links between Sunderland and Uruguayan football and hopes to find an affiliate club.
Sartori has previously confirmed these plans but they are yet to come to fruition despite his lengthy association with the club.
The Louis-Dreyfus family enjoy “a significant presence” in Uruguay, according to South American media, and is heavily invested in soybean production alongside wheat, corn and sorghum whilst also controlling storage, logistics and transport of the production and distribution of fertilizers.
Sunderland fans will be keeping a keen eye on what, if any, developments follow the trip to South America.
Tony Mowbray takes his Sunderland side to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship, with the Black Cats aiming to get back to winning ways after two goalless draws at the Stadium of Light.