The Black Cats’ highest-age youth outfit will now be known as an under-21 team primarily because of changes implemented by the Premier League.
As of the beginning of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League 2 – the competition in which Category One academies compete in – will become an under-21 competition, lowered from under-23s.
The amendment to the age limit has been introduced as part of an ongoing review of the Elite Player Performance Plan to better align with the EFL Trophy, a competition Sunderland have won in recent years, and international competitions.
However, Sunderland will still be permitted to use up to five over-age outfield players plus one over-age goalkeeper during Premier League 2 fixtures and cup competitions.
A statement on safc.com read: “Consultation is ongoing with clubs as part of a wider review of the Professional Development Phase Games Programme which will continue throughout the season.”