The Black Cats’ highest-age youth outfit will now be known as an under-21 team primarily because of changes implemented by the Premier League.

As of the beginning of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League 2 – the competition in which Category One academies compete in – will become an under-21 competition, lowered from under-23s.

The amendment to the age limit has been introduced as part of an ongoing review of the Elite Player Performance Plan to better align with the EFL Trophy, a competition Sunderland have won in recent years, and international competitions.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Charlie McNeill of Manchester United U18s in action during the U18 Premier League match between Sunderland U18s and Manchester United U18s at The Academy of Light on April 27, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

However, Sunderland will still be permitted to use up to five over-age outfield players plus one over-age goalkeeper during Premier League 2 fixtures and cup competitions.