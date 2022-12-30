Sunderland are now fourth in the table but don't expect Mowbray to talk about the play-offs. For one, a couple of poor results will leave Sunderland in lower mid-table, such is the remarkably congested nature of the league this year.

And for another, he has pretty much from day one spelled out how he felt this would be how the season would go, at least once he had fit strikers and more options in the final third. There would be times like these, he felt, where a strong sequence brings the top six into real focus and anything seems possible. There'll be spells, though, where the fine margins go against the Black Cats and they look more like a mid-table outfit. In the end, the truth will probably emerge somewhere in the middle.

He's happy for the fans to dream all the same, and why wouldn't you after watching some of the football played here. Once again, Amad and Patrick Roberts purred on the right and the opposition wilted.

All things considered, this was probably Mowbray's best night in the job to date. He had been faced with a similar situation as he had before facing Cardiff City earlier this season, when many of his key experienced players were unavailable. Sunderland were overrun and deservedly beaten.

So this time Mowbray again trusted his young players but this time he gave them better protection. Sunderland played a back three and this time Abdoullah Ba was pushed right up behind the main striker. Alongside Amad he was a constant threat on the break - the Black Cats should have been out of sight. Mowbray proctected his incredibly youthful side, but also gave them the platform to play.

The second half was much tougher going, but Mowbray acted early in seeing the signs of fatigue creeping in, passes going astray and Wigan sensing an opportunity. A triple-substitution brought experience and another gear in attack and despite the aching legs everywhere, Sunderland ran out emphatic winners.

It also spoke to the rapid development taking place right across Mowbray's squad. Dan Neil was trusted with the pivotal Corry Evans role and rewarded his boss with one of his mature and dominant displays for the club, one which built the platform for Ba to show his talent. Trai Hume again took his chance to impress, tenacious in defence and a threat in the moments he broke forward.

Ellis Simms puts Sunderland into the lead at Wigan

Sunderland had actually gone into 2022 on a real high, fresh from a Ross Stewart hat-trick and a thumping win over Sheffield Wednesday. All the same, few would have believed that they could possibly have stood in the top six twelve months down the line.

Things got far tougher in January last year and they will at some stage again this season, of that there is absolutely no doubt.