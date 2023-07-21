'Innovative' - New role for ex-Sunderland and Celtic winger revealed

News you can trust since 1873
By Richard Mennear
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

Former Celtic and Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has joined Ayr in a player-coach role.

McGeady has signed a two-year contract which will see him combine playing duties with the role of technical director.

The 37-year-old left Hibernian in the summer.

The 93-times capped Republic of Ireland international is reunited with Ayr boss Lee Bullen, who was assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday when McGeady played with the Owls on loan from Everton in 2016.

Bullen told Ayr’s official website: "In addition to playing, Aiden is looking at the transition into the next stage of his career and we are delighted to have him come on board as technical manager. This is an innovative appointment by the club and the role has been formed to help Aiden gain experience in areas he sees as a potential career when he eventually stops playing.

“In addition to his coaching qualifications, Aiden is currently completing a sporting director undergraduate degree with UFCB and his key focus as technical manager will be to work with the football staff and take the lead on the development of the talented young players we have at the club through a variety of additional on-field sessions, analysis sessions, gym sessions and looking into their loan opportunities to ensure they are as prepared as possible to transition into the first team.

“Aiden will also join our fortnightly football meetings and we are all looking forward to his input both on and off the field.”

