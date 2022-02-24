Both players were forced off with ankle issues as the young Black Cats drew 2-2 with Wigan in the Premier League Cup last week, meaning they were absent for a league game against West Brom in Premier League 2, Division 2.

Kimpioka, 22, and Dyce, 20, have featured for the senior side this season and will be keen to return soon following the appointment of Alex Neil as first-team head coach.

When asked about the pair, under-23s coach Michael Proctor told the Echo: “Benji’s is a historic injury really and he’s just aggravated it.

Benji Kimpioka playing for Sunderland's first team. Picture by FRANK REID

“We are still waiting for a specialist to look at Benji and hopefully it’s not going to keep him out for too long but we are just waiting on the results.

“Tyrese is a little bit more simple in terms of it’s just a bit of a roll of the ankle, and hopefully he’s going to be back in the next few weeks all being well.”

Neil was once again in attendance as the under-23 side were beaten 1-0 by West Brom on Monday.

Jacob Carney, who has been on the bench for the first-team in recent weeks, started in goal, while 18-year-old prospect Ellis Taylor featured up front.

“The two of them have trained regularly with the first team,” added Proctor.

“Ellis has had a bit of a knock for the last few weeks which is why he hasn’t been involved.

“It was his first game back for a while now and he did well to last the 90 minutes, maybe tired a bit towards the end.

“Jacob has had a little taste of the first team because Thorben (Hoffmann) hasn’t been there.

“They have had opportunities and trained with the first team regularly, and obviously there is a new coach in now to try and impress.”

The under-23 side will now prepare for another home game against Stoke City on Monday, February 28 at Eppleton CW.

