Injury situations on Alex Pritchard, Lee Burge, Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Luke O'Nien

Sunderland ended their winless run with an emphatic away win against Wigan Athletic last week

Ross Stewart took his tally for the season to 22 with two superb penalties, building on Bailey Wright’s first-minute header.

The Black Cats then followed that result with a goalless draw against Charlton Athletic at The Valley, meaning Sunderland slipped out of the play-off positions.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Pritchard.

But how are Sunderland faring up in terms of injuries? Here, we take you through everything you need to know:

Thorben Hoffmann

Sunderland were waiting for the results of blood tests after Thorben Hoffmann missed the defeat to Cheltenham Town and the draw against AFC Wimbledon through illness.

Anthony Patterson has been deputising in his absence and played against Wigan Athletic anc Charlton Athletic but Hoffmann has since returned to Sunderland's bench and is thought to be fully fit.

Danny Batth

Danny Batth missed the game against AFC Wimbledon with an ankle injury.

However, it didn’t keep him sidelined for an extended period and he returned to the bench against Burton Albion but didn’t feature.

Batth wasn’t on the bench against Wigan or Charlton, however, and that has raised questions regarding his overall fitness.

Alex Pritchard

Alex Neil has admitted that Alex Pritchard's injury “doesn't sound good” in what could be a major blow to Sunderland's play-off hopes.

The 28-year-old hobbled off with just under 20 minutes to play after suffering a contact injury, and Neil says that he is concerned about the potential damage.

"The biggest concern for me is Alex Pritchard, who has been fundamental for me since I came here," Neil said.

"His injury at the moment doesn't look good, so that is a concern.

"It just looked as if he rolled his ankle, we'll have to get a scan on it. But I've known Alex for a long time, and I've worked with him before.

"I asked him how he was, and it doesn't sound good."

Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien

Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady are both on track in their recoveries from shoulder and knee problems respectively.

Both have been out on the grass at the Academy of Light this week.

O'Nien was ruled out for three months in late November, while McGeady was ruled out for a similar timeframe around the same time.

Johnson, before his departure, stated that O’Nien could be back playing sooner than McGeady owing to the midfielder’s fitness and an on-going problem with the attacker’s medial ligament.

Lee Burge

Lee Burge is facing an extended absence from Sunderland action as the club continue to monitor his recent heart issues.

Burge underwent blood tests in the aftermath of his positive COVID-19 test at the end of January, the results of which raised some concerns.

As a result, the 29-year-old is facing a period of rest of around a month, after which he will undergo another round of tests.

Sunderland are confident that the issue identified will clear at that point, and that the goalkeeper will make a full recovery.

Jordan Willis

A recent 'failed operation' has resulted in Jordan Willis' patella tendon snapping for a second time.

The defender initially suffered the setback last April.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.