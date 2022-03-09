Sunderland defeated Fleetwood Town at home on Tuesday night with goals from Elliot Embleton, Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke handing Alex Neil’s side all three points.

But how are Sunderland faring up in terms of injuries? Here, we take you through everything you need to know:

Danny Batth

Alex Pritchard

Danny Batth missed the game against Crewe with an ankle injury.

Neil is could once again be without January arrival Danny Batth, with the central defender still recovering from an ankle injury.

“It has been a slow burner [with Danny Batth],” said Neil.

“He’s tried to come back on two separate occasions and on both we have probably made the situation a little bit worse – hence the reason why he’s been out for this length of time – but it’s not anything severe and hopefully over the next week it should start to clear up and we can hopefully get him going.”

Neil also said that Sunderland are still facing a waiting game to establish exactly how long Alex Pritchard will be missing for.

Pritchard suffered an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic and Neil initially feared that it could be one that sidelined the 28-year-old for an extended period.

"We don't really have a lot more information right now," Neil said.

"The difficulty with those types of injury is that you have to wait for the swelling to come down, and then they become a lot clearer.

"I don't think it's going to be as bad as I first feared, however there is going to be a spell where he's not available."

Aiden McGeady is on track in his recovery from a knee injury.

The Republic of Ireland international has been out on the grass at the Academy of Light recently

Jermain Defoe and Leon Dajaku

Neil also recently issued an update on Leon Dajaku and Jermain Defoe, who were both absent from the matchday squad against Charlton Athletic.

"It's not a severe issue with Jermain, it's very slight but it was enough for him to be unavailable today,” Neil said after Charlton.

"Leon was also out with an injury, just a niggle."

Defoe came on as a substitute against Fleetwood Town but Dajaku was not named in the matchday squad for the game.

Nathan Broadhead

Neil confirmed that the 23-year-old had experienced some discomfort on the back of his return to the starting XI against Charlton Athletic three days previous, but added that the decision to exclude him was mainly precautionary.

The head coach is fully aware of how key the Everton loanee could be in the closing weeks of the season, and was as such not prepared to take any risks.

Lee Burge

Lee Burge is facing an extended absence from Sunderland action as the club continue to monitor his recent heart issues.

Burge underwent blood tests in the aftermath of his positive COVID-19 test at the end of January, the results of which raised some concerns.

Jordan Willis

A recent 'failed operation' has resulted in Jordan Willis' patella tendon snapping for a second time.

The defender initially suffered the setback last April.

