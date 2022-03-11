Sunderland defeated Fleetwood Town at home on Tuesday night with goals from Elliot Embleton, Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke handing Alex Neil’s side all three points.

But how are Sunderland faring up in terms of injuries? Here, we take you through everything you need to know:

Danny Batth

Alex Pritchard

Neil could once again be without January arrival Danny Batth, with the central defender still recovering from an ankle injury.

“It has been a slow burner [with Danny Batth],” said Neil.

“He’s tried to come back on two separate occasions and on both we have probably made the situation a little bit worse – hence the reason why he’s been out for this length of time – but it’s not anything severe and hopefully over the next week it should start to clear up and we can hopefully get him going.”

Alex Neil is increasingly hopeful that Alex Pritchard will return to play a significant role in the closing stages of the League One campaign.

Pritchard, who Neil says has been 'absolutely fundamental' to his approach since he arrived, suffered an ankle injury during the 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic last Saturday.

Neil initially said that the injury 'didn't look good', fearing that he could lost the attacking midfielder for two months.

Though the 28-year-old will almost certainly miss a run of games as he recovers, his progress means Neil is confident that he has a part to play.

Aiden McGeady

Aiden McGeady is on track in his recovery from a knee injury.

The Republic of Ireland international has been out on the grass at the Academy of Light recently

Jermain Defoe and Leon Dajaku

Neil also recently issued an update on Leon Dajaku and Jermain Defoe, who were both absent from the matchday squad against Charlton Athletic.

Defoe came on as a substitute against Fleetwood Town but Dajaku was not named in the matchday squad for the game.

Nathan Broadhead

Nathan Broadhead could be in contention to return to the starting XI when Sunderland face Crewe Alexandra on Saturday afternoon.

Broadhead made his return at The Valley last weekend but was then absent from the matchday squad on Tuesday night.

However, Neil says that was mainly precautionary after such a long spell on the sidelines.

"It was more just that he felt stiffness in his hamstring than anything else," Neil said.

"I was hopeful that he was going to be fit for the game."

Jordan Willis

A recent 'failed operation' has resulted in Jordan Willis' patella tendon snapping for a second time.

The defender initially suffered the setback last April.

