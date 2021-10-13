Left-back Denver Hume, who has just recovered from a hamstring injury, is the only 'qualifying' first-team player by the competition’s rules.

The trophy’s rules state that clubs need to name four senior squad members to avoid a £5,000 fine.

With an important League One fixture at Gillingham coming up this weekend, Johnson said he’s prepared to take the fine after the game was moved against Sunderland’s wish.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats boss has made five changes from the side which won 2-1 at Lincoln last week, with Jacob Carney, Patrick Almond, Tom Scott & Tyrese Dyce all set to make their senior debuts.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:

@safc28: Would have preferred a bit of a stronger side

@afootyeducation: Incoming £5k fine?

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@Jay_Alderson04: A 5k fine for breaking the “rules” in a competition nobody cares about, come on man.

@ElliottSAFC: Very young side good to see great experience for them although would have been good to see Pritchard to get some more mins and improve his sharpness

@MattySunlun: It's rare to not know 75% of your team going into a game

@JellyJelly88: A good chance to see how the youngsters get on in a nothing competition, looking forward to watching them play!

@joehay_: Literally an U23s side

@hogg1981: The perfect team for a much more important game on Saturday

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.