Sunderland recorded their first win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Rotherham – but how did each player fare at the Stadium of Light?
The Black Cats fell a goal down when Hakeem Odoffin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 20th minute, yet Tony Mowbray’s side reacted well, drawing level courtesy of Jobe Bellingham’s header two minutes later.
Bellingham then scored again shortly after half-time, converting from inside the box after he was set up by Bradley Dack.
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Another game where he conceded with little hope of doing much about it. Not really tested in the end, solid in terms of his distribution for the main. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 6
One of many who was a touch off the pace in the first half but looked so much more like his old self in the second. Crashed into challenges, broke into dangerous areas, important in the win. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 7
Some loose passes in the first half in particular but is having a good start to the season and was so powerful in getting to the ball at times, snuffing out some threatening attacks. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 6
There was frustration when Rotherham scored a soft goal but he showed why he’s in the role by playing a part in the equaliser by playing out from the back shortly after. Defensively had a very good second half, and was brave in possession throughout. 6 Photo: Frank Reid