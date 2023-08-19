News you can trust since 1873
Jobe Bellingham and Jack ClarkeJobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke
Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke

'Impressive': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Rotherham win - including three 8s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-1 win over Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 19th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST

Sunderland recorded their first win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Rotherham – but how did each player fare at the Stadium of Light?

The Black Cats fell a goal down when Hakeem Odoffin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 20th minute, yet Tony Mowbray’s side reacted well, drawing level courtesy of Jobe Bellingham’s header two minutes later.

Bellingham then scored again shortly after half-time, converting from inside the box after he was set up by Bradley Dack.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Another game where he conceded with little hope of doing much about it. Not really tested in the end, solid in terms of his distribution for the main. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Another game where he conceded with little hope of doing much about it. Not really tested in the end, solid in terms of his distribution for the main. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

One of many who was a touch off the pace in the first half but looked so much more like his old self in the second. Crashed into challenges, broke into dangerous areas, important in the win. 6

2. Trai Hume - 6

One of many who was a touch off the pace in the first half but looked so much more like his old self in the second. Crashed into challenges, broke into dangerous areas, important in the win. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Some loose passes in the first half in particular but is having a good start to the season and was so powerful in getting to the ball at times, snuffing out some threatening attacks. 7

3. Dan Ballard - 7

Some loose passes in the first half in particular but is having a good start to the season and was so powerful in getting to the ball at times, snuffing out some threatening attacks. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

There was frustration when Rotherham scored a soft goal but he showed why he’s in the role by playing a part in the equaliser by playing out from the back shortly after. Defensively had a very good second half, and was brave in possession throughout. 6

4. Luke O’Nien - 6

There was frustration when Rotherham scored a soft goal but he showed why he’s in the role by playing a part in the equaliser by playing out from the back shortly after. Defensively had a very good second half, and was brave in possession throughout. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

