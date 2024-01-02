News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

'I'm telling you now' - Gareth Ainsworth makes exciting Sunderland prediction but outlines squad flaw

By James Copley
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

“They have got a big chance to be in and around the play-offs. I wouldn’t be expecting them to challenge for the top two but I certainly wouldn’t expect them to fall below 10th place.

“My big thing with Sunderland, and you mentioned it earlier in the show, is that they didn’t really get many chances in the second half and the depth, the subs that they were putting on probably aren’t of the calibre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are some young boys there still learning their trade and still getting to grips with this so could that cost them? Not sure. There’s one or two returning from injury as well but I certainly expect Sunderland to be in and around the play-offs. Come that last game of the season, they will be in the mix, I’m telling you now."