Tony Mowbray says he is confident that Patrick Roberts will soon start adding goals to the Sunderland side and is thrilled that his long-term future has been secured.

Roberts agreed a new deal last week that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026 at the earliest, with the club holding the option of a further year.

The winger is a key part of Mowbray's attacking approach and while his goals and assists tally this season is small up until this point, the head coach says his contribution to the success of the side is beyond doubt.

Nevertheless, he says Roberts knows adding goals more regularly is the next step.

"It's good to get that over the line," Mowbray said.

"I think Patrick is a unique talent - I know there are aspects of his game that need to improve that we work on every day and I talk to him a lot about those, but he is just such a dangerous footballer to be up against.

"If you're an opposition manager, you worry about Patrick Roberts in my opinion.

"Yes, the data and the stats are there and he hasn't scored goals, he hasn't really assisted, but he is probably top in the league at second assists where he dribbles past, somebody sticks to Jack [Clarke] and then Jack bends it in the far corner.

"I find Patrick almost a unique type of footballer who can slow you down, speed up, jink inside, chop back on the outside, go past you, get his body underneath your arm so you can't touch him ... he's just a very, very, clever footballer who is a really important aspect of our game.

"I'm delighted he has signed, we need to keep him on the boil, we need to keep going, make sure he knows it's not Easy Street because he has signed a new deal, he has to keep pushing really, really hard, and he has to improve his numbers - he has to score some goals, he has to contribute some assists, and I'm sure he will come the end of the season. He'll show how important he is to the team. I think he loves just playing footy.

"He reminds me of one of those kids who was the best player in school and he is still the best player in his mind - when he gets the ball, you can't get it off him.

"Yet, he is probably not driven to show off every day. He just does what he does, and sometimes you need to remind him 'come on son, we're trying to win games, not just playing in the playground - you have to put that ball in the box and we'll try and get the strikers in the right place and you have to keep on delivering'.

"If you give him a focus and tell him what is required, he generally reacts and tries to do what you want. Running back is not his game, it's not his strength, but I see him working really hard for the team as a wide attacker or winger, whatever you want to call him.

"I think he works hard for the team when we haven't got the ball, and he is very, very creative when we have got the ball."