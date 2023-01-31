Stewart was stretchered off in the early moments of Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Fulham in visible agony after feeling his achilles 'pop' when he chased a loose ball close to the opposition box.

A devastated Tony Mowbray confirmed afterwards that there were real fears amongst the medical department that it was a complete rupture of the tendon, which would have left the talismanic striker facing potentially more than a year on the sidelines.

However, Sky Sports News report that Stewart's scan has shown that it is only a partial tear, with four months now seen as a more realistic timeframe for his return. This has raised hopes that he will be able to play a full part in pre-season.

Sunderland's Ross Stewart (centre) celebrates scoring from the penalty spot to make the score 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.

But how have Sunderland fans reacted to the latest news? Here’s what YOU said on social media:

@flowerpotman98: “What a miss he’s going to be, massive relief that he’ll be back next season tho!”

@D_M__98: “That’s not bad, now offer the lad a contract while he’s injured.”

@mackem49000: “Ahhh well that’s more positive than we first feared.. still gutted he’s out for the rest of the season though...”

@CarterAnth: “Positives.. he will likely sign the contract. Joffy is a baller and will fill the void I am sure. Interesting transfer deadline day for us now though.”

@andyoots: “Thank god it’s not worst-case scenario- sign that contact son!!”

@SAFC_NYorkshire: “Despite the injury being not as bad as it could have been I’m gutted for Ross Stewart.”