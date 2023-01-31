'I'm gutted' - Sunderland fans react as Tony Mowbray handed major blow on deadline day
Fans have been quick to react on social media to the news that Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is unlikely to play again this season.
Stewart was stretchered off in the early moments of Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Fulham in visible agony after feeling his achilles 'pop' when he chased a loose ball close to the opposition box.
A devastated Tony Mowbray confirmed afterwards that there were real fears amongst the medical department that it was a complete rupture of the tendon, which would have left the talismanic striker facing potentially more than a year on the sidelines.
However, Sky Sports News report that Stewart's scan has shown that it is only a partial tear, with four months now seen as a more realistic timeframe for his return. This has raised hopes that he will be able to play a full part in pre-season.
But how have Sunderland fans reacted to the latest news? Here’s what YOU said on social media:
@flowerpotman98: “What a miss he’s going to be, massive relief that he’ll be back next season tho!”
@D_M__98: “That’s not bad, now offer the lad a contract while he’s injured.”
@mackem49000: “Ahhh well that’s more positive than we first feared.. still gutted he’s out for the rest of the season though...”
@CarterAnth: “Positives.. he will likely sign the contract. Joffy is a baller and will fill the void I am sure. Interesting transfer deadline day for us now though.”
@andyoots: “Thank god it’s not worst-case scenario- sign that contact son!!”
@SAFC_NYorkshire: “Despite the injury being not as bad as it could have been I’m gutted for Ross Stewart.”
@samblakey_: “Honestly thought it was going be a lot worse. Chin up Ross, you’ll smash it next season,”