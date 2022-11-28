The former footballer was part of the historic England team which won the European Championships at Wembley against Germany last summer and has just been crowned the winner of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Scott, who attended Monkwearmouth School, has also played in two Olympic Games for Great Britain plus four World Cups and four European Championships with England making her a pioneer of the Women’s game.

Jill Scott looks on during the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“The Stadium of Light is so iconic. Growing up my fondest memories are inside that stadium. I used to have a season ticket with my Grandad in the South-East corner and I used to watch my heroes: Kevin Phillips, Michael Gray, Niall Quinn. And I absolutely loved it.

“Going to the games on a Saturday and then playing my game on a Sunday and to think that we’re now going to be presenting girls with those dreams. It’s unreal, really!”

“When I get into the Stadium of Light, I will definitely picture nine-year-old Jill in that South-East corner with some cold chips in her hand,” Scott reflected with a grin on her face.