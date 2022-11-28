I'm A Celeb winner Jill Scott on supporting Sunderland growing up and the 'iconic' Stadium of Light
Sunderland-born Jill Scott is fast cementing herself as a national treasure in the United Kingdom.
The former footballer was part of the historic England team which won the European Championships at Wembley against Germany last summer and has just been crowned the winner of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
Scott, who attended Monkwearmouth School, has also played in two Olympic Games for Great Britain plus four World Cups and four European Championships with England making her a pioneer of the Women’s game.
Last season, before England’s game against Austria at the Stadium of Light, The Echo sat down with Scott for an exclusive interview where she recalled her fondness for her childhood club.
“The Stadium of Light is so iconic. Growing up my fondest memories are inside that stadium. I used to have a season ticket with my Grandad in the South-East corner and I used to watch my heroes: Kevin Phillips, Michael Gray, Niall Quinn. And I absolutely loved it.
“Going to the games on a Saturday and then playing my game on a Sunday and to think that we’re now going to be presenting girls with those dreams. It’s unreal, really!”
“When I get into the Stadium of Light, I will definitely picture nine-year-old Jill in that South-East corner with some cold chips in her hand,” Scott reflected with a grin on her face.
“My Grandad definitely used to go for a pint at half-time when he told me he was getting my chips.”