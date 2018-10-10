'If Barcelona's Lionel Messi played that pass' - How Sunderland fans reacted to stunning Adam Matthews assist

Have your say

Sunderland defender Adam Matthews isn't exactly renowned for his defence-splitting passes.

However, during last night's Checkatrade Trophy victory over Carlisle United, the Welsh full-back calved the visitors open with a glorious assist, using the outside of his right boot to set up skipper George Honeyman for the Black Cats' third goal.

Sunderland fans were quick to react on social media, comparing the defender to some of the best in Europe.

Here are some of the responses.

@davidleestellar: Not many of us can do that!

@MagicMaguire_: If #Messi played that pass Twitter would crash #safc

@shalpaca1: Literally gives Honeyman the opportunity to put the kettle on and have a cuppa then think about taking the shot

@RokerReport: Adam Matthews with an exquisite pass in behind to release the captain. Never thought I'd say those words...

@Ahopper559: forget hazard, Adam Matthews is the one

@chrisdlaws: Lionel Matthews

@huds8118: the Welsh Cafu

@matthew_cowans: Adam Matthews, the welsh David Silva?

@IanTom007: Was an unbelievable pass

@SpeakSAFC: 3-1 Honeyman. Unreal ball from Matthews.