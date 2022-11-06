Neil left the Stadium of Light in an unexpected turn of events back in August, but has struggled to maintain any meaningful momentum at his new club, with the Potters losing four of their last five matches. Sunderland moved quickly to appoint Mowbray in the aftermath of the Scot’s departure, but themselves have endured a patchy run of form in recent weeks, and have not been helped by a prolonged period without a fit, recognised striker.

The Black Cats slumped to a drab 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, meaning that they are still yet to win back-to-back matches this season. But despite their relative inconsistency, and with the club currently 13th in the Championship, Holloway has been quick to hail Mowbray - as well as questioning the motives of his predecessor.

Speaking on ITV’s EFL Highlight Show, the popular manager said: “Sometimes you have got to accept where you are. Great season last year, they lost their manager who, hopefully he doesn’t rue that... why he’s gone to Stoke I don’t know but there you go.

“Tony Mowbray is a brilliant fella, just build, stick together and keep going.”