'I wouldn't be surprised' - Sunderland star tipped for summer transfer by ex-Black Cat
Sunderland star Jack Clarke has been singled out for praise amid consistent performances this season. The Winger scored 15 and assisted four so far this season, installing himself as one of the highest-scoring players in the Championship despite operating as a winger.
The Black Cats have seen their season drop off a cliff this season, but they will be encouraged by some individual performances from the wealth of young talent at the club, and none more than the performances put on by Clarke. Then again, with such impressive displays come transfer interest.
And former Sunderland star Michael Bridges believes Clarke could be on his way before next season. “He certainly does make a difference and them stats just prove that,” he said on Sky Sports ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Leeds United. “He had an opportunity at Leeds United at a young age and the opportunity to go to the Premier League, but he has stuck at Sunderland and really worked hard.
“This season he has had the opportunity, especially under Tony Mowbray, and the goals that he has scored when he cuts inside - defenders know what he is going to do but they can't stop it - he cuts inside, drops his shoulder and finds that far corner. It has been a big season and he has a big future. I wouldn't be surprised if he gets a big move in the summer.”
Fellow pundit Don Goodman added: “For someone who plays at the wide areas, what I like is that he goes both ways. It's goals and assists and he is a constant thorn in the opponents' side. Michael is right, he went to Leeds and Spurs and got very, very ill. He never seemed to recover from that illness, and it took finding a home at Sunderland for him to come back to his best, and you have to give a lot of credit to Tony Mowbray for that.
