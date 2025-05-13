How Sunderland supporters reacted to Régis Le Bris’ team to face Coventry City in the play-off semi-final second leg

Sunderland's head coach, Régis Le Bris, has named his team to face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg.

Le Bris has named an unchanged Sunderland side to face Coventry City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final. The Black Cats have taken a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg at the CBS Arena, thanks to goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda. Le Bris has resisted the urge to change his side and so both strikers start again, with Chris Rigg named on the bench. It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will continue with their 4-4-2 system from Friday night, or whether one of the strikers will move out to the wing.

There is a significant injury boost for Le Bris, with Romaine Mundle passed fit to return to the squad after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The head coach confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the winger was not ready to start games, but could offer a valuable option from the bench.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland supporters reacted to Le Bris’ starting XI and subs ahead of the game against Coventry City:

One user said: “Do us proud Sunlun, we'll give it everything from the stands! Ha'way The Lads!!” Another added: “good luck lads, i actually feel like we got this.”

Owen added: “MUNDLE STOCKS GOING UP WATCH THIS SPACE.” Wesley said: “Defo would have had Mundle in over Roberts. But hey ho. Haway!”

Lee added: “Train already booked for London…. Big crowd, suns out, please just do the job Sunderland.” Jade said: “Mundle being back is huge.”