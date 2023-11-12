Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson has wished his former Birmingham City Jobe Bellingham teammate well.

Sanderson started for the Blues against his old club at the Stadium of Light as Jobe was picked by Black Cats head coach Tony Mowbray to play against Birmingham City for the first time since his summer exit.

Jobe opened the scoring for Sunderland before Birmingham City pulled one back. Sanderson went on to net an own goal before Adil Aouchiche made it 3-1 to the Wearsiders on the day

Sanderson said post-match: “It was good to see Jobe. It’s good to see him here and I wish him all the best. I didn’t expect him to score, to be honest, but fair play to him.