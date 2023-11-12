'I wish him all the best' - Ex-Sunderland loanee's brilliant message to former Birmingham City teammate
Ex-Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson had a message for ex-Birmingham City teammate Jobe Bellingham.
Former Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson has wished his former Birmingham City Jobe Bellingham teammate well.
Sanderson started for the Blues against his old club at the Stadium of Light as Jobe was picked by Black Cats head coach Tony Mowbray to play against Birmingham City for the first time since his summer exit.
Jobe opened the scoring for Sunderland before Birmingham City pulled one back. Sanderson went on to net an own goal before Adil Aouchiche made it 3-1 to the Wearsiders on the day
Sanderson said post-match: “It was good to see Jobe. It’s good to see him here and I wish him all the best. I didn’t expect him to score, to be honest, but fair play to him.
“That (the move) was his decision he made himself, that he wanted to play first-team football. He is more than capable of that, and he is finding that here. Good luck to him.”