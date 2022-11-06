Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend Keane was manager of Sunderland when Henderson, then just 18-years-old was trying to break into the Black Cats’ first team.

In his new book, the Liverpool captain details a fiery encounter with Keane after a pre-season reserve team game against Gateshead which Sunderland lost 2-0, much to Keane’s displeasure.

"I first came to his attention when we had a pre-season reserve team game at Gateshead at the beginning of the 2008-09 season, when I just turned 18. Our side was a mix of youth team players and reserves and the odd first team player who might be coming back from injury, or just needing game time in general,” Henderson writes in his new book, via Sports Joe.

Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool wearing the rainbow captain armband in support of the LGBTQ+ during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield.

“We lost the game 2-0, Roy wasn't there because the game clashed with a first-team training session, but when we got back, he called a team meeting at the training ground. We were sitting in the lounge area, and we were all spread out, waiting for him to come in. He took one look at us and started cursing.

“'This sums you lot up,' he said. Sitting in your separate groups lounging around. I started to feel nervous, I was dripping with sweat.

“He went through every player, and no one was spared. He got to me and said 'And you... do you think you're good enough to be in the first team?' I said 'Yeah I do.'”

“I didn't know what was coming next. I thought there might be an explosion. But there wasn't. 'I'm glad you said that, because apparently you were the only one who ran the other day, and you were the youngest one.'”

