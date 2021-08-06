The Black Cats will host Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the League One season, with more than 30,000 expected to attend the match.

Johnson took charge of Sunderland in December 2020 but most of the games since have been played behind closed doors.

A crowd of 10,000 were present for the Black Cats’ play-off second leg against Lincoln in May, yet this will be the first time the Stadium of Light has surpassed half capacity since February 2020.

“It was one of the big reasons I wanted to come to the club,” said Johnson when asked about the return of supporters. “I have to be honest with you.

“I think you can hear the players talking about it, the ones that haven’t been here are asking the ones that have been here what’s it going to be like.

“There’s that bubbly spirit to be connected with the fans. I think that’s what we want most of all, we want that connection.

“We have a very clear philosophy and hopefully fans can buy into that philosophy and therefore enhance that philosophy.

“I think that could be really powerful.”

Sunderland are still looking to strengthen in the transfer market before the end of the window, which may have lowered some expectations on Wearside.

"I’ve always said I think the fans should be able to do what they want, it’s their club effectively,” added Johnson when discussing supporters’ views on the side.

“They should be able to set the expectations how they want them. We’ve got a standard here and I think that in League One that standard is being successful and trying to be successful in every game.

“Win the next game, it’s as simple as that. Win the next game. That’s where we find ourselves as of tomorrow.

“We’ve worked for six hard weeks ready for this moment and we want to make sure we take our opportunity.”

