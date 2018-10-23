'I'm not too confident!': Sunderland fans react to TWO big team changes for Doncaster trip

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made two changes for the visit to Doncaster Rovers - with injury forcing his hand on one of them.

Top scorer Josh Maja misses out with an ankle injury with Lynden Gooch - impressive off the bench at Shrewsbury - in to replace him.

Jack Ross has been forced into TWO changes

Meanwhile there is also a place for captain George Honeyman who starts ahead of Aiden McGeady after his own cameo at the New Meadow.

And Sunderland fans have offered mixed reactions to the team news from the Keepmoat Stadium.

Here's the best of reaction from social media:

@BillyxHope said: "Decent Side And A Great Opportunity For Sinclair As A Sole-Striker..."

In response to Maja's injury, @rotexator tweeted: "hopefully not too serious. But a decent line-up nonetheless"

@davis0688 added: "Not too confident tonight for some reason, hope i’m wrong. Maja a big miss"

@parkersafc commented: "Big opportunity for Sinclair to show what he can do upfront in this system"

@thenight_worked reacted to the team news by saying: "Tonight im going for 4-1 if we don't I demand that the game is replayed until we get the result I want!"

@Leech27Tom posted: "Be buzzing if we get a win tonight. Although Doncaster drew there last game there form has been decent sit 1 point below us so expecting this to be a tough one. But have full faith in the lads!"

@DylanNelsFTM added: "2 necessary changes. McGeady seemed a bit leggy on Saturday. Honeyman more than capable at this level even if he doesn’t have massive quality. Don’t get beat tonight and we’ve taken 7+ points from 3 consecutive away games. Promotion form. Keep the faith."