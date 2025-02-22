Sunderland suffered another disappointing home result on Saturday afternoon

The concern for Sunderland is that is beginning to resemble something of a pattern.

After a bright start they struggled to break down Hull City’s dogged low block, their first home defeat showing many of the same issues that led to their costly draws against Plymouth Argyle and Watford. The visitors were determined in their duels, took time out of the game when in the lead and used the ball intelligently, giving Sunderland nothing to press.

The Black Cats missed two big chances in the second half it was hard to argue that they created enough in the game. Anthony Patterson’s early error proved costly, giving Hull the lead they wanted. They defended it very well. Sunderland left the field with their top-two hopes hanging by a very fine thread and with some big new injury worries to contend with.

The opening exchanges of the game offered plenty of positivity for Sunderland, with the Black Cats moving the ball confidently and penning Hull City back in towards their own goal. Le Bris's side were enjoying plenty of possession and looked dangerous, but slack play allowed the visitors back into the game.

Sunderland have away a corner under little pressure and when Joe Gelhardt whipped an admittedly dangerous ball into the near post, Patrick Roberts and Anthony Patterson were unable to stop it as the latter pushed into his own net. The former Sunderland loanee almost repeated the trick minutes later, Patterson only just able to claw another inswinging corner away from under his own crossbar.

The rest of the half was a painful watch for the home support, with Sunderland unable to build any momentum or pressure. Hull City's none-too-subtle time wasting was undoubtedly a factor in that, the visitors taking time out of the contest at any opportunity. But they were also the stronger team, never playing in dangerous areas that allowed Sunderland to press and build pressure. They worked the ball into space well and went direct when they needed to, never threatening but rarely looking vulnerable. Crucially, they also looked sharper - winning duels all over the pitch that stopped Sunderland from playing.

One tame shot on target was all Sunderland could muster in the first half and in the second half they needed a reset. Instead their problems deepened, with Le Bris forced to withdraw Enzo Le Fée after the Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the half. Within minutes of the second, Dan Ballard suffered an injury of his own as he made a superb block to deny Kyle Joseph a breakaway goal. The changes are a big concern heading into the run-in and yet again slowed down a contest that was already being played at an often torturously slow pace.

To his credit Le Bris moved quickly, bringing on Eliezer Mayenda for Chris Rigg and though Hull remained largely comfortable the hosts did miss two huge chances to level. First Isidor headed wide when Trai Hume crossed well to the back post, before Mayenda dragged an effort wide of the near post when he perhaps should have squared to a team mate.

Sunderland had all the ball late on as a tired Hull side dropped ever deeper and though Roberts flashed one late effort just wide of the far post, it wasn’t enough.

